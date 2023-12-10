The New York Jets (4-8) host the Houston Texans (7-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium and will look to stop a five-game losing streak.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Texans and Jets can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Jets vs. Texans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texans 3.5 33 -190 +155

Jets vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats

New York Jets

The Jets have played eight games this season that have had more than 33 combined points scored.

The average over/under for New York's matchups this season is 39.0, 6.0 more points than this game's point total.

The Jets are 4-7-1 against the spread this year.

The Jets have won three of the 10 games they've played as underdogs this season.

New York has entered five games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and is 1-4 in those contests.

Houston Texans

The average point total in Houston's contests this year is 43.7, 10.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Texans have gone 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Texans have been moneyline favorites four times this season. They've finished 3-1.

Houston has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Texans vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Texans 23.4 10 20.8 11 43.7 11 12 Jets 14.3 30 20.9 13 39.0 8 12

Jets vs. Texans Betting Insights & Trends

Jets

New York has not covered the spread and is 2-1 overall over its past three contests.

In their past three games, the Jets have hit the over once.

The Texans have put up a total of 32 more points than their opponents this year (2.6 per game), while the Jets have been outscored by 80 points (6.6 per game).

Texans

Houston has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.

Houston's past three games have not gone over the total.

The Texans have outscored their opponents by a total of 32 points this season (2.6 points per game), and opponents of the Jets have outscored them by 80 points (6.6 per game).

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 39.0 39.8 37.9 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 22.6 21.8 ATS Record 4-7-1 3-4-0 1-3-1 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 2-5-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-7 2-5 1-2

Texans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.7 43.8 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.9 23.3 24.8 ATS Record 6-6-0 3-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 2-5-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-3 2-1 2-2

