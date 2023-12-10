Will Jonny Brodzinski Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 10?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jonny Brodzinski a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jonny Brodzinski score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Brodzinski stats and insights
- Brodzinski is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
- Brodzinski has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 54 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.