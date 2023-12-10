For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jonny Brodzinski a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Jonny Brodzinski score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodzinski stats and insights

Brodzinski is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

Brodzinski has no points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 54 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

