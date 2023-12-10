Will Josh Allen Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Josh Allen was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Buffalo Bills play the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Take a look at Allen's stats on this page.
Rep Josh Allen and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Entering Week 14, Allen is averaging 267.8 passing yards per game (3,214 total). Other season stats include 24 TD passes, 13 interceptions and a 68.1% completion percentage (295-for-433), plus 62 carries for 342 yards nine touchdowns.
Keep an eye on Allen's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Josh Allen Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Right Shoulder
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 14 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Marquise Goodwin
- Click Here for Ross Dwelley
- Click Here for Jack Stoll
- Click Here for Derrick Henry
- Click Here for Taysom Hill
Bills vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Allen 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|295
|433
|68.1%
|3,214
|24
|13
|7.4
|62
|342
|9
Allen Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|29
|41
|236
|1
|3
|6
|36
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|31
|37
|274
|3
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|20
|32
|218
|1
|1
|3
|46
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|21
|25
|320
|4
|0
|4
|17
|1
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|27
|40
|359
|2
|1
|4
|14
|1
|Week 6
|Giants
|19
|30
|169
|2
|1
|2
|11
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|27
|41
|265
|2
|1
|7
|17
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|31
|40
|324
|2
|1
|7
|41
|1
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|26
|38
|258
|1
|1
|8
|44
|1
|Week 10
|Broncos
|15
|26
|177
|1
|2
|4
|13
|1
|Week 11
|Jets
|20
|32
|275
|3
|1
|5
|15
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|29
|51
|339
|2
|1
|9
|81
|2
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.