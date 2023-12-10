Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a difficult matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are conceding the sixth-fewest passing yards in the league, 183 per game.

Allen has thrown for 3,214 yards (267.8 yards per game) this season, as Allen has completed 68.1% of his throws (295-for-433), with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Allen also has rushed for 342 yards on 62 attempts with nine touchdowns, recording 28.5 yards per game.

Allen vs. the Chiefs

Allen vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 3 GP / 324.3 PASS YPG / PASS TD

3 GP / 324.3 PASS YPG / PASS TD Kansas City hasn't allowed an opposing quarterback to put up 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

10 players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed four players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Chiefs have given up three or more TD passes in an outing to two opposing QBs this season.

The 183 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the sixth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Chiefs have the No. 16 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 16 this season (1.3 per game).

Josh Allen Passing Props vs. the Chiefs

Passing Yards: 261.5 (-115)

261.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-143)

Allen Passing Insights

Allen has gone over his passing yards total seven times this year (58.3%).

The Bills have passed 56.6% of the time and run 43.4% this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

With 433 attempts for 3,214 passing yards, Allen is ninth in NFL action with 7.4 yards per attempt.

Allen has thrown for a touchdown in all 12 games this season, with more than one TD pass eight times.

He has scored 33 of his team's 38 offensive touchdowns this season (86.8%).

Allen accounts for 44.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 53 of his total 433 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Josh Allen Rushing Props vs the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 33.5 (-115)

Allen Rushing Insights

Allen has gone over his rushing yards total in 33.3% of his opportunities (four of 12 games).

Allen has a rushing touchdown in eight of 12 games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 19 red zone carries for 29.2% of the team share (his team runs on 55.1% of its plays in the red zone).

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 29-for-51 / 339 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 9 ATT / 81 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 20-for-32 / 275 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 5 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 15-for-26 / 177 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 13 YDS / 1 TD at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 26-for-38 / 258 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 8 ATT / 44 YDS / 1 TD vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 31-for-40 / 324 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD

