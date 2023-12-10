Will Josh Allen Score a Touchdown Against the Chiefs in Week 14?
Will Josh Allen hit paydirt when the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs come together in Week 14 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Allen will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Josh Allen score a touchdown against the Chiefs?
Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Allen has 342 rushing yards (28.5 per game) on 62 carries with nine touchdowns.
- Allen has scored a rushing TD in eight games, with multiple rushing TDs once.
Josh Allen Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|29
|41
|236
|1
|3
|6
|36
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|31
|37
|274
|3
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|20
|32
|218
|1
|1
|3
|46
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|21
|25
|320
|4
|0
|4
|17
|1
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|27
|40
|359
|2
|1
|4
|14
|1
|Week 6
|Giants
|19
|30
|169
|2
|1
|2
|11
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|27
|41
|265
|2
|1
|7
|17
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|31
|40
|324
|2
|1
|7
|41
|1
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|26
|38
|258
|1
|1
|8
|44
|1
|Week 10
|Broncos
|15
|26
|177
|1
|2
|4
|13
|1
|Week 11
|Jets
|20
|32
|275
|3
|1
|5
|15
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|29
|51
|339
|2
|1
|9
|81
|2
Rep Josh Allen with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.