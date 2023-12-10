All eyes will be on quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes II and Josh Allen when the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) and Buffalo Bills (6-6) meet on December 10. Which signal caller is beter equipped to emerge victorious in this matchup? We dissect all of the numbers below.

Bills vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes II Matchup

Josh Allen 2023 Stats Patrick Mahomes II 12 Games Played 12 68.1% Completion % 67.8% 3,214 (267.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,127 (260.6) 24 Touchdowns 22 13 Interceptions 10 342 (28.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 331 (27.6) 9 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 259.5 yards

: Over/Under 259.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chiefs Defensive Stats

This season, the Chiefs have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking third in the NFL by giving up 17.3 points per game. They rank fourth in the NFL with 297.7 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, Kansas City is top-10 this season, ranking sixth in the NFL with 2,196 total passing yards allowed (183.0 allowed per game). It also ranks 17th in passing TDs allowed (16).

Against the run, the Chiefs are 18th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1,376) and fifth in rushing TDs allowed (seven).

On defense, Kansas City ranks 21st in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 58.8%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 13th (38.0%).

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 270.5 yards

: Over/Under 270.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 2.5 TD

Bills Defensive Stats

