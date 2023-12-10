When Khalil Shakir takes the field for the Buffalo Bills in their Week 14 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Khalil Shakir score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Shakir has put together a 410-yard campaign thus far (37.3 yards per game), with two touchdowns, reeling in 25 balls on 30 targets.

In two of 11 games this year, Shakir has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Khalil Shakir Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Raiders 1 1 11 1 Week 3 @Commanders 1 1 5 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1 1 11 0 Week 6 Giants 1 1 13 0 Week 7 @Patriots 4 4 35 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 6 6 92 0 Week 9 @Bengals 4 4 57 0 Week 10 Broncos 2 1 24 0 Week 11 Jets 4 3 115 1 Week 12 @Eagles 5 3 47 0

