Buffalo Bills running back Latavius Murray will be up against the Kansas City Chiefs and their 19th-ranked run defense in Week 14, starting at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

On the ground, Murray has 280 rushing yards on 70 attempts (23.3 ypg), and has three rushing TDs. Also, Murray figures in the passing game with 98 receiving yards on 16 catches (8.2 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Murray and the Bills with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Murray vs. the Chiefs

Murray vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 3 GP / 41.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 41.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Chiefs during the 2023 season.

Kansas City has allowed six opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Chiefs have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 114.7 rushing yards per game conceded by the Chiefs defense makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked run defense.

The Chiefs' defense ranks fifth in the league with seven rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Bills vs Chiefs on Fubo!

Bills Player Previews

Latavius Murray Rushing Props vs. the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 17.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Murray with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Murray Rushing Insights

Murray has hit the rushing yards over in four of seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Bills, who are fifth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.6% of the time while running 43.4%.

His team has attempted 332 rushes this season. He's handled 70 of those carries (21.1%).

Murray has run for a touchdown in three games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has scored three of his team's 38 offensive touchdowns this season (7.9%).

He has 17 carries in the red zone (26.2% of his team's 65 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Murray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 68 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 5 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.