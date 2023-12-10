Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the MAAC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Canisius

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 23-6

6-5 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 154th

154th Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd

163rd Last Game: L 82-71 vs Pittsburgh

Next Game

Opponent: @ High Point

@ High Point Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Marist

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 23-6

6-2 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 210th

210th Strength of Schedule Rank: 361st

361st Last Game: W 63-53 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Iona

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 16-15

4-6 | 16-15 Overall Rank: 224th

224th Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd

272nd Last Game: W 61-54 vs Saint Francis (PA)

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FloHoops

4. Saint Peter's

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 17-11

4-5 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 229th

229th Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th

297th Last Game: W 66-60 vs UMBC

Next Game

Opponent: Kean

Kean Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Quinnipiac

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 19-11

7-3 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 269th

269th Strength of Schedule Rank: 342nd

342nd Last Game: L 73-66 vs Yale

Next Game

Opponent: @ Holy Cross

@ Holy Cross Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Mount St. Mary's

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 15-15

3-6 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 270th

270th Strength of Schedule Rank: 359th

359th Last Game: W 77-64 vs Loyola (MD)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Francis (PA)

@ Saint Francis (PA) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: NEC Front Row

7. Fairfield

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 14-15

4-6 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 291st

291st Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd

292nd Last Game: W 67-57 vs Sacred Heart

Next Game

Opponent: Wagner

Wagner Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Rider

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-26

2-7 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 322nd

322nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th

236th Last Game: W 73-56 vs Stonehill

Next Game

Opponent: @ Monmouth

@ Monmouth Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Manhattan

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 8-20

4-5 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 326th

326th Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th

219th Last Game: L 76-71 vs Fairleigh Dickinson

Next Game

Opponent: @ Monmouth

@ Monmouth Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: FloHoops

10. Niagara

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 6-23

2-6 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 328th

328th Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st

291st Last Game: W 113-64 vs Buffalo State

Next Game

Opponent: NJIT

NJIT Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Siena

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-29

2-8 | 2-29 Overall Rank: 362nd

362nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th

348th Last Game: L 89-56 vs Saint Bonaventure

Next Game