Who’s the Best Team in the MAAC? See our Weekly MAAC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the MAAC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MAAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Canisius
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 154th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd
- Last Game: L 82-71 vs Pittsburgh
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ High Point
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Marist
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 210th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 361st
- Last Game: W 63-53 vs Dartmouth
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Iona
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Overall Rank: 224th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd
- Last Game: W 61-54 vs Saint Francis (PA)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FloHoops
4. Saint Peter's
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 229th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 297th
- Last Game: W 66-60 vs UMBC
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Kean
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Quinnipiac
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Overall Rank: 269th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 342nd
- Last Game: L 73-66 vs Yale
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Holy Cross
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Mount St. Mary's
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Overall Rank: 270th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 359th
- Last Game: W 77-64 vs Loyola (MD)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Francis (PA)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
7. Fairfield
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 291st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 292nd
- Last Game: W 67-57 vs Sacred Heart
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Wagner
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Rider
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-26
- Overall Rank: 322nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th
- Last Game: W 73-56 vs Stonehill
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Monmouth
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Manhattan
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 326th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th
- Last Game: L 76-71 vs Fairleigh Dickinson
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Monmouth
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: FloHoops
10. Niagara
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 328th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st
- Last Game: W 113-64 vs Buffalo State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: NJIT
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Siena
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-29
- Overall Rank: 362nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th
- Last Game: L 89-56 vs Saint Bonaventure
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Cornell
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.