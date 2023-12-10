Want to know which basketball team is on top of the MAAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

1. Fairfield

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 27-1

7-1 | 27-1 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th

209th Last Game: W 77-74 vs Fordham

Next Game

Opponent: Mount St. Mary's

Mount St. Mary's Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2. Manhattan

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 23-6

5-2 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 182nd

182nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 335th

335th Last Game: W 53-43 vs Vermont

Next Game

Opponent: Rider

Rider Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3. Iona

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 21-8

5-3 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 207th

207th Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th

339th Last Game: W 60-50 vs Sacred Heart

Next Game

Opponent: Niagara

Niagara Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4. Quinnipiac

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 20-9

3-5 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 220th

220th Strength of Schedule Rank: 159th

159th Last Game: W 66-63 vs Holy Cross

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rider

@ Rider Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

5. Canisius

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 14-14

4-3 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 261st

261st Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th

348th Last Game: W 71-64 vs Binghamton

Next Game

Opponent: @ Siena

@ Siena Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6. Niagara

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 13-17

3-6 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 278th

278th Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th

127th Last Game: L 87-56 vs Cleveland State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iona

@ Iona Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7. Siena

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 13-15

3-4 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 286th

286th Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd

332nd Last Game: L 88-59 vs Boston College

Next Game

Opponent: Canisius

Canisius Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8. Rider

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 6-23

2-6 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 324th

324th Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd

272nd Last Game: L 78-51 vs Virginia

Next Game

Opponent: @ Manhattan

@ Manhattan Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

9. Marist

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 6-24

2-7 | 6-24 Overall Rank: 325th

325th Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd

303rd Last Game: L 49-39 vs Albany

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Peter's

@ Saint Peter's Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

10. Mount St. Mary's

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 7-22

3-5 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 335th

335th Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th

355th Last Game: L 77-30 vs George Mason

Next Game

Opponent: @ Fairfield

@ Fairfield Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

11. Saint Peter's

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-27

2-6 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 351st

351st Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th

336th Last Game: L 66-47 vs NJIT

Next Game