Want to know which basketball team is on top of the MAAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

MAAC Power Rankings

1. Fairfield

  • Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 27-1
  • Overall Rank: 70th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th
  • Last Game: W 77-74 vs Fordham

Next Game

  • Opponent: Mount St. Mary's
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2. Manhattan

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 23-6
  • Overall Rank: 182nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 335th
  • Last Game: W 53-43 vs Vermont

Next Game

  • Opponent: Rider
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3. Iona

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 21-8
  • Overall Rank: 207th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th
  • Last Game: W 60-50 vs Sacred Heart

Next Game

  • Opponent: Niagara
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4. Quinnipiac

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 20-9
  • Overall Rank: 220th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 159th
  • Last Game: W 66-63 vs Holy Cross

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Rider
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

5. Canisius

  • Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 14-14
  • Overall Rank: 261st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th
  • Last Game: W 71-64 vs Binghamton

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Siena
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6. Niagara

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 13-17
  • Overall Rank: 278th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th
  • Last Game: L 87-56 vs Cleveland State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Iona
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7. Siena

  • Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 13-15
  • Overall Rank: 286th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd
  • Last Game: L 88-59 vs Boston College

Next Game

  • Opponent: Canisius
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8. Rider

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 6-23
  • Overall Rank: 324th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd
  • Last Game: L 78-51 vs Virginia

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Manhattan
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

9. Marist

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 6-24
  • Overall Rank: 325th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd
  • Last Game: L 49-39 vs Albany

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Saint Peter's
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

10. Mount St. Mary's

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 7-22
  • Overall Rank: 335th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th
  • Last Game: L 77-30 vs George Mason

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Fairfield
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

11. Saint Peter's

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-27
  • Overall Rank: 351st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th
  • Last Game: L 66-47 vs NJIT

Next Game

  • Opponent: Marist
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

