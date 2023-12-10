Who’s the Best Team in the MAAC? See our Weekly Women's MAAC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the MAAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
MAAC Power Rankings
1. Fairfield
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 27-1
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th
- Last Game: W 77-74 vs Fordham
Next Game
- Opponent: Mount St. Mary's
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
2. Manhattan
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 182nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 335th
- Last Game: W 53-43 vs Vermont
Next Game
- Opponent: Rider
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
3. Iona
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 207th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th
- Last Game: W 60-50 vs Sacred Heart
Next Game
- Opponent: Niagara
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
4. Quinnipiac
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 220th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 159th
- Last Game: W 66-63 vs Holy Cross
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rider
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
5. Canisius
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 14-14
- Overall Rank: 261st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th
- Last Game: W 71-64 vs Binghamton
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Siena
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
6. Niagara
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 278th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 127th
- Last Game: L 87-56 vs Cleveland State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iona
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
7. Siena
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 286th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd
- Last Game: L 88-59 vs Boston College
Next Game
- Opponent: Canisius
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
8. Rider
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 324th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd
- Last Game: L 78-51 vs Virginia
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Manhattan
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
9. Marist
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 6-24
- Overall Rank: 325th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 303rd
- Last Game: L 49-39 vs Albany
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Peter's
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
10. Mount St. Mary's
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 335th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th
- Last Game: L 77-30 vs George Mason
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Fairfield
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
11. Saint Peter's
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 351st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th
- Last Game: L 66-47 vs NJIT
Next Game
- Opponent: Marist
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
