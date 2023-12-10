Who’s the Best Team in the MAC? See our Weekly MAC Power Rankings
Searching for an updated view of the MAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
MAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Toledo
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 24-6
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: W 88-87 vs Marshall
Next Game
- Opponent: Vermont
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Akron
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th
- Last Game: W 77-76 vs Northern Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: Miami-Hamilton
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
3. Kent State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 108th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th
- Last Game: W 83-77 vs Cleveland State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oregon
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
4. Ohio
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 134th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd
- Last Game: L 74-69 vs Marshall
Next Game
- Opponent: Defiance
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Northern Illinois
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 174th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th
- Last Game: L 74-71 vs Monmouth
Next Game
- Opponent: Calumet
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Bowling Green
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 180th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th
- Last Game: W 97-49 vs Ohio Dominican
Next Game
- Opponent: UMKC
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Ball State
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 238th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th
- Last Game: W 83-71 vs SIU-Edwardsville
Next Game
- Opponent: Indiana State
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Peacock
8. Miami (OH)
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 249th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd
- Last Game: L 79-61 vs Davidson
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wright State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Western Michigan
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 263rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th
- Last Game: L 72-68 vs Youngstown State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UIC
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Eastern Michigan
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 289th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th
- Last Game: L 77-63 vs Oakland
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Michigan
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
11. Central Michigan
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 290th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th
- Last Game: L 109-64 vs Creighton
Next Game
- Opponent: Davenport
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Buffalo
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-28
- Overall Rank: 334th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th
- Last Game: L 82-65 vs Western Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Richmond
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
