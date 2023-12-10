Searching for an updated view of the MAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Toledo

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 24-6

6-4 | 24-6 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: W 88-87 vs Marshall

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Vermont

Vermont Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Akron

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 22-6

6-3 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th

67th Last Game: W 77-76 vs Northern Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Miami-Hamilton

Miami-Hamilton Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

3. Kent State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-8

7-3 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th

177th Last Game: W 83-77 vs Cleveland State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oregon

@ Oregon Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

4. Ohio

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 19-10

5-4 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 134th

134th Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd

283rd Last Game: L 74-69 vs Marshall

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Defiance

Defiance Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Northern Illinois

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 15-13

5-4 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 174th

174th Strength of Schedule Rank: 37th

37th Last Game: L 74-71 vs Monmouth

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Calumet

Calumet Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Bowling Green

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 18-10

6-3 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 180th

180th Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th

287th Last Game: W 97-49 vs Ohio Dominican

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UMKC

UMKC Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Ball State

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 13-15

8-2 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 238th

238th Strength of Schedule Rank: 354th

354th Last Game: W 83-71 vs SIU-Edwardsville

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Indiana State

Indiana State Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

1:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Peacock

8. Miami (OH)

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 8-20

4-5 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 249th

249th Strength of Schedule Rank: 222nd

222nd Last Game: L 79-61 vs Davidson

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wright State

@ Wright State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Western Michigan

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 8-21

2-7 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 263rd

263rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th

190th Last Game: L 72-68 vs Youngstown State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UIC

@ UIC Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Eastern Michigan

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 10-18

5-4 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 289th

289th Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th

279th Last Game: L 77-63 vs Oakland

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Michigan

@ Michigan Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

11. Central Michigan

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 8-21

3-6 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 290th

290th Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th

108th Last Game: L 109-64 vs Creighton

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Davenport

Davenport Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Buffalo

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 1-28

1-9 | 1-28 Overall Rank: 334th

334th Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th

146th Last Game: L 82-65 vs Western Kentucky

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game