The New York Rangers, with Mika Zibanejad, take the ice Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Zibanejad in that upcoming Rangers-Kings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

Zibanejad's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:32 per game on the ice, is +4.

Zibanejad has scored a goal in five of 25 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Zibanejad has a point in 14 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Zibanejad has had an assist in a game 11 times this year over 25 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Zibanejad's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zibanejad has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 54 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+37) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 25 Games 2 20 Points 3 6 Goals 1 14 Assists 2

