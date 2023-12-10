Who’s the Best Team in the NEC? See our Weekly NEC Power Rankings
Searching for an up-to-date view of the NEC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
NEC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Merrimack
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 214th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st
- Last Game: W 89-85 vs Felician
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Wagner
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 13-13
- Overall Rank: 311th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st
- Last Game: L 73-59 vs Boston University
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Fairfield
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Cent. Conn. St.
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 313th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 335th
- Last Game: L 69-56 vs Maine
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UMass-Lowell
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Sacred Heart
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 316th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 340th
- Last Game: L 67-57 vs Fairfield
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Providence
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
5. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 324th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 349th
- Last Game: L 87-83 vs Columbia
Next Game
- Opponent: Fairfield
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: YES
6. Saint Francis (PA)
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 11-16
- Overall Rank: 332nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th
- Last Game: L 61-54 vs Iona
Next Game
- Opponent: Mount St. Mary's
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
7. LIU
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 6-22
- Overall Rank: 342nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th
- Last Game: L 78-65 vs UMass-Lowell
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rutgers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: B1G+
8. Stonehill
- Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 3-27
- Overall Rank: 355th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th
- Last Game: L 75-62 vs New Hampshire
Next Game
- Opponent: Hartford
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
9. Le Moyne
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 357th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th
- Last Game: L 91-79 vs Binghamton
Next Game
- Opponent: Dartmouth
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
