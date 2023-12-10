Find out how every NEC team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Sacred Heart

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 20-8

5-6 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 217th

217th Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th

194th Last Game: L 60-50 vs Iona

Next Game

Opponent: @ Providence

@ Providence Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2. Le Moyne

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 14-15

1-8 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 283rd

283rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: L 65-57 vs Colgate

Next Game

Opponent: @ Buffalo

@ Buffalo Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3. Merrimack

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 16-13

3-8 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 315th

315th Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th

312th Last Game: L 49-45 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bucknell

@ Bucknell Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4. Cent. Conn. St.

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 10-19

1-9 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 338th

338th Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th

213th Last Game: L 77-46 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

Opponent: Colgate

Colgate Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18

5. Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 9-19

2-9 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 339th

339th Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th

275th Last Game: L 67-27 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

Opponent: UNLV

UNLV Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6. Wagner

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 7-19

3-6 | 7-19 Overall Rank: 349th

349th Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th

337th Last Game: L 79-50 vs Columbia

Next Game

Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7. LIU

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 5-24

1-8 | 5-24 Overall Rank: 355th

355th Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd

322nd Last Game: L 98-50 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

Opponent: Manhattan

Manhattan Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8. Saint Francis (PA)

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 4-25

1-8 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 357th

357th Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th

347th Last Game: L 69-32 vs Youngstown State

Next Game

Opponent: @ NJIT

@ NJIT Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

9. Stonehill

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 2-27

0-10 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 359th

359th Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st

251st Last Game: L 101-37 vs Boston College

Next Game