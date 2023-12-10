Who’s the Best Team in the NEC? See our Weekly Women's NEC Power Rankings
Find out how every NEC team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
NEC Power Rankings
1. Sacred Heart
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 20-8
- Overall Rank: 217th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 194th
- Last Game: L 60-50 vs Iona
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Providence
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
2. Le Moyne
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 283rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: L 65-57 vs Colgate
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Buffalo
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
3. Merrimack
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 315th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th
- Last Game: L 49-45 vs Dartmouth
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bucknell
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
4. Cent. Conn. St.
- Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 338th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th
- Last Game: L 77-46 vs Seton Hall
Next Game
- Opponent: Colgate
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18
5. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 339th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th
- Last Game: L 67-27 vs Seton Hall
Next Game
- Opponent: UNLV
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
6. Wagner
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 7-19
- Overall Rank: 349th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th
- Last Game: L 79-50 vs Columbia
Next Game
- Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
7. LIU
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 5-24
- Overall Rank: 355th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd
- Last Game: L 98-50 vs Virginia Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: Manhattan
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
8. Saint Francis (PA)
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 357th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 347th
- Last Game: L 69-32 vs Youngstown State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ NJIT
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
9. Stonehill
- Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 359th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st
- Last Game: L 101-37 vs Boston College
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Albany
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
