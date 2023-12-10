Will Nick Bonino Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 10?
Can we expect Nick Bonino lighting the lamp when the New York Rangers take on the Los Angeles Kings at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Nick Bonino score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bonino stats and insights
- In one of 25 games this season, Bonino scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
- Bonino has zero points on the power play.
- Bonino's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 54 total goals (2.2 per game).
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Bonino recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|12:54
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:12
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:19
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|11:54
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|12:14
|Away
|L 6-3
Rangers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
