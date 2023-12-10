How to Watch the Ohio State vs. Penn State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Penn State Lady Lions (7-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: B1G+
Ohio State vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Lions put up an average of 83.9 points per game, 26.1 more points than the 57.8 the Buckeyes give up.
- Penn State is 7-2 when it scores more than 57.8 points.
- Ohio State's record is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 83.9 points.
- The 83.8 points per game the Buckeyes record are 19.4 more points than the Lady Lions give up (64.4).
- When Ohio State puts up more than 64.4 points, it is 7-1.
- Penn State is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 83.8 points.
- The Buckeyes shoot 47.7% from the field, 8% higher than the Lady Lions concede defensively.
- The Lady Lions' 49.9 shooting percentage from the field is 12.7 higher than the Buckeyes have given up.
Ohio State Leaders
- Makenna Marisa: 16.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
- Leilani Kapinus: 8.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 59.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Shay Ciezki: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (23-for-58)
- Ali Brigham: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 59.1 FG%
- Chanaya Pinto: 8.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 61.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (3-for-6)
Penn State Leaders
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Cornell
|W 83-40
|Value City Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Tennessee
|W 78-58
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/5/2023
|Ohio
|W 85-45
|Value City Arena
|12/10/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/15/2023
|Grand Valley State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/18/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Value City Arena
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Providence
|W 73-66
|Bryce Jordan Center
|11/29/2023
|Radford
|W 97-47
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/4/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 83-65
|WVU Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/17/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/20/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
