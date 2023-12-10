Which basketball team is on top of the Patriot League? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Colgate

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 24-6

6-4 | 24-6 Overall Rank: 149th

149th Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th

110th Last Game: W 77-71 vs Vermont

Next Game

Opponent: @ Illinois

@ Illinois Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Navy

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 15-13

2-6 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 246th

246th Strength of Schedule Rank: 338th

338th Last Game: L 71-68 vs Quinnipiac

Next Game

Opponent: Washington (MD)

Washington (MD) Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Bucknell

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 16-15

3-7 | 16-15 Overall Rank: 268th

268th Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th

107th Last Game: W 76-67 vs Penn State

Next Game

Opponent: Radford

Radford Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. American

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 17-13

5-6 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 281st

281st Strength of Schedule Rank: 343rd

343rd Last Game: W 77-69 vs VMI

Next Game

Opponent: @ Virginia Tech

@ Virginia Tech Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

5. Boston University

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 15-15

4-7 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 294th

294th Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th

312th Last Game: L 63-56 vs Dartmouth

Next Game

Opponent: UMass-Lowell

UMass-Lowell Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Lehigh

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 12-15

2-7 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 296th

296th Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd

153rd Last Game: W 88-33 vs Cairn

Next Game

Opponent: @ Boston College

@ Boston College Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

7. Loyola (MD)

Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 5-25

1-9 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 327th

327th Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th

305th Last Game: L 77-64 vs Mount St. Mary's

Next Game

Opponent: @ George Mason

@ George Mason Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Lafayette

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 4-26

1-10 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 329th

329th Strength of Schedule Rank: 103rd

103rd Last Game: L 67-51 vs La Salle

Next Game

Opponent: Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Army

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 4-25

2-8 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 348th

348th Strength of Schedule Rank: 356th

356th Last Game: L 70-64 vs Harvard

Next Game

Opponent: Stony Brook

Stony Brook Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Holy Cross

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-27

2-8 | 3-27 Overall Rank: 356th

356th Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th

346th Last Game: L 95-64 vs Boston College

Next Game