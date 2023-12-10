When Randall Cobb takes the field for the New York Jets in their Week 14 matchup versus the Houston Texans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Randall Cobb score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a TD)

Cobb's three catches have gotten him 20 yards (3.3 per game). He has been targeted 12 times.

Cobb does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

Randall Cobb Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Patriots 2 1 12 0 Week 4 Chiefs 4 2 8 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 0 0 0

