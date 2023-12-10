Rangers vs. Kings Injury Report Today - December 10
Here's a peek at the injury report for the New York Rangers (18-6-1), which currently has four players listed, as the Rangers ready for their matchup against the Los Angeles Kings (16-4-4) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Chris Kreider
|LW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Barclay Goodrow
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Kaapo Kakko
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Viktor Arvidsson
|RW
|Out
|Back
Rangers vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Rangers Season Insights
- New York ranks 15th in the league with 81 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Their goal differential (+12) makes them ninth-best in the league.
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings' 91 goals on the season (3.8 per game) rank them fourth in the league.
- Los Angeles concedes just 2.2 goals per game (54 total), the least in the league.
- Their +37 goal differential is tops in the league.
Rangers vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-130)
|Kings (+105)
|6
