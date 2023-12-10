Here's a peek at the injury report for the New York Rangers (18-6-1), which currently has four players listed, as the Rangers ready for their matchup against the Los Angeles Kings (16-4-4) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body Chris Kreider LW Questionable Lower Body Barclay Goodrow C Questionable Upper Body Kaapo Kakko RW Out Undisclosed

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Back

Rangers vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Rangers Season Insights

New York ranks 15th in the league with 81 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Their goal differential (+12) makes them ninth-best in the league.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 91 goals on the season (3.8 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

Los Angeles concedes just 2.2 goals per game (54 total), the least in the league.

Their +37 goal differential is tops in the league.

