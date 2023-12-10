Two of top teams in the NHL will clash when the Eastern Conference's second-place New York Rangers (18-6-1) host the Western Conference's third-place Los Angeles Kings (16-4-4) on Sunday, December 10 at Madison Square Garden.

Follow the action on MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ as the Rangers attempt to knock off the Kings.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

Rangers vs Kings Additional Info

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 69 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank seventh.

The Rangers' 81 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Rangers are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 30 goals during that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 25 16 20 36 19 11 0% Vincent Trocheck 25 6 17 23 10 16 62.8% Chris Kreider 25 14 8 22 13 5 31% Mika Zibanejad 25 6 14 20 10 14 53.6% Alexis Lafreniere 25 8 8 16 6 13 30%

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings' total of 54 goals allowed (just 2.2 per game) is the lowest in the NHL.

The Kings are sixth in the league in scoring (91 goals, 3.8 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Kings are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kings have given up 14 goals (1.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 35 goals over that span.

Kings Key Players