Sunday's NHL action includes the New York Rangers (18-6-1) hosting the Los Angeles Kings (16-4-4) at Madison Square Garden. The Kings are underdogs (+105 on the moneyline) against the Rangers (-130) ahead of the outing, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, BSW, and ESPN+.

Rangers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Kings Betting Trends

Los Angeles' games this season have had more than 6 goals 13 of 24 times.

The Rangers have gone 15-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

This season the Kings have three wins in the five games in which they've been an underdog.

New York is 9-5 (victorious in 64.3% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a record of 3-2 in games when bookmakers list the team at +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-6 5-4-1 6 3 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3 3.2 6 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 6-4 2-8-0 6.3 3.5 1.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.5 1.4 6 24.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 8-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8

