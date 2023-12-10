Rangers vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 10
The New York Rangers (18-6-1, first in the Eastern Conference) and the Los Angeles Kings (16-4-4, second in the Western Conference), square off on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, BSW, and ESPN+.
The Rangers' offense has put up 30 goals over their last 10 games, while giving up 32 goals. A total of 27 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in six power-play goals (22.2%). They are 6-4-0 in those games.
Here is our prediction for who will capture the win in Sunday's matchup.
Rangers vs. Kings Predictions for Sunday
Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Kings 4, Rangers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)
Rangers Splits and Trends
- The Rangers have gone 3-1-4 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 18-6-1.
- New York has won all eight of its games that were decided by one goal.
- In the three games this season the Rangers scored just one goal, they've finished 1-2-0 (two points).
- New York has taken four points from the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-1-0 record).
- The Rangers have scored three or more goals in 18 games (15-2-1, 31 points).
- In the 15 games when New York has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 10-5-0 record (20 points).
- In the 14 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 12-2-0 (24 points).
- The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Rangers finished 6-4-1 in those contests (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|13th
|3.24
|Goals Scored
|3.79
|2nd
|9th
|2.76
|Goals Allowed
|2.25
|1st
|19th
|30.3
|Shots
|33.5
|4th
|14th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|26.9
|2nd
|3rd
|29.33%
|Power Play %
|20.24%
|17th
|7th
|85.37%
|Penalty Kill %
|89.47%
|2nd
Rangers vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
