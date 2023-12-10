The New York Rangers (18-6-1, first in the Eastern Conference) and the Los Angeles Kings (16-4-4, second in the Western Conference), square off on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, BSW, and ESPN+.

The Rangers' offense has put up 30 goals over their last 10 games, while giving up 32 goals. A total of 27 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in six power-play goals (22.2%). They are 6-4-0 in those games.

Here is our prediction for who will capture the win in Sunday's matchup.

Rangers vs. Kings Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Kings 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (+105)

Kings (+105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have gone 3-1-4 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 18-6-1.

New York has won all eight of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Rangers scored just one goal, they've finished 1-2-0 (two points).

New York has taken four points from the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-1-0 record).

The Rangers have scored three or more goals in 18 games (15-2-1, 31 points).

In the 15 games when New York has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 10-5-0 record (20 points).

In the 14 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 12-2-0 (24 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Rangers finished 6-4-1 in those contests (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 13th 3.24 Goals Scored 3.79 2nd 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 2.25 1st 19th 30.3 Shots 33.5 4th 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 26.9 2nd 3rd 29.33% Power Play % 20.24% 17th 7th 85.37% Penalty Kill % 89.47% 2nd

Rangers vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

