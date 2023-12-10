Keep an eye on Artemi Panarin and Kevin Fiala in particular on Sunday, when the New York Rangers face the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Rangers vs. Kings Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for New York, Panarin has 36 points in 25 games (16 goals, 20 assists).

Vincent Trocheck has six goals and 17 assists, equaling 23 points (0.9 per game).

Chris Kreider's total of 22 points is via 14 goals and eight assists.

Jonathan Quick's record is 7-0-1. He has conceded 20 goals (2.3 goals against average) and recorded 224 saves with a .918% save percentage (12th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Kings Players to Watch

Fiala's six goals and 19 assists in 24 games give him 25 points on the season.

Los Angeles' Adrian Kempe has posted 25 total points (one per game), with nine goals and 16 assists.

This season, Los Angeles' Anze Kopitar has 24 points, courtesy of 10 goals (second on team) and 14 assists (third).

In the crease, Pheonix Copley has a record of 4-0-2 in seven games this season, conceding 19 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 131 saves and an .873 save percentage, 64th in the league.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 13th 3.24 Goals Scored 3.79 2nd 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 2.25 1st 19th 30.3 Shots 33.5 4th 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 26.9 2nd 3rd 29.33% Power Play % 20.24% 17th 7th 85.37% Penalty Kill % 89.47% 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.