Rangers vs. Kings December 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Keep an eye on Artemi Panarin and Kevin Fiala in particular on Sunday, when the New York Rangers face the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Rangers (-130)
- Total: 6
- TV: MSG,BSW,ESPN+
Rangers Players to Watch
- One of the major contributors this season for New York, Panarin has 36 points in 25 games (16 goals, 20 assists).
- Vincent Trocheck has six goals and 17 assists, equaling 23 points (0.9 per game).
- Chris Kreider's total of 22 points is via 14 goals and eight assists.
- Jonathan Quick's record is 7-0-1. He has conceded 20 goals (2.3 goals against average) and recorded 224 saves with a .918% save percentage (12th in league).
Kings Players to Watch
- Fiala's six goals and 19 assists in 24 games give him 25 points on the season.
- Los Angeles' Adrian Kempe has posted 25 total points (one per game), with nine goals and 16 assists.
- This season, Los Angeles' Anze Kopitar has 24 points, courtesy of 10 goals (second on team) and 14 assists (third).
- In the crease, Pheonix Copley has a record of 4-0-2 in seven games this season, conceding 19 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 131 saves and an .873 save percentage, 64th in the league.
Rangers vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|13th
|3.24
|Goals Scored
|3.79
|2nd
|9th
|2.76
|Goals Allowed
|2.25
|1st
|19th
|30.3
|Shots
|33.5
|4th
|14th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|26.9
|2nd
|3rd
|29.33%
|Power Play %
|20.24%
|17th
|7th
|85.37%
|Penalty Kill %
|89.47%
|2nd
