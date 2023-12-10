Two of the best teams in the league, the New York Rangers (second in the Eastern Conference at 18-6-1) and the Los Angeles Kings (third in the Western Conference at 16-4-4), square off on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, BSW, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rangers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-130) Kings (+105) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have gone 15-5 when favored on the moneyline this season.

New York has a record of 9-5 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (64.3% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

In 13 games this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Rangers vs Kings Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Kings Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 81 (15th) Goals 91 (6th) 69 (7th) Goals Allowed 54 (1st) 22 (6th) Power Play Goals 17 (17th) 12 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (1st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York has a 3-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 6-4-0 overall.

In its past 10 games, New York hit the over five times.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to score 6 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Rangers are scoring 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Rangers offense's 81 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Rangers are ranked seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 69 total goals (2.8 per game).

With a +12 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.