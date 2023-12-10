Rangers vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Two of the best teams in the league, the New York Rangers (second in the Eastern Conference at 18-6-1) and the Los Angeles Kings (third in the Western Conference at 16-4-4), square off on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, BSW, and ESPN+.
Rangers vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-130)
|Kings (+105)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have gone 15-5 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- New York has a record of 9-5 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (64.3% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 56.5%.
- In 13 games this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Rangers vs Kings Additional Info
Rangers vs. Kings Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|81 (15th)
|Goals
|91 (6th)
|69 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|54 (1st)
|22 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|17 (17th)
|12 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (1st)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York has a 3-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 6-4-0 overall.
- In its past 10 games, New York hit the over five times.
- The Rangers and their opponents have combined to score 6 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Rangers are scoring 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Rangers offense's 81 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- The Rangers are ranked seventh in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 69 total goals (2.8 per game).
- With a +12 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the league.
