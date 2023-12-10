Bookmakers have listed player props for Artemi Panarin, Kevin Fiala and others when the New York Rangers host the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Kings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 36 points. He has 16 goals and 20 assists this season.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Senators Dec. 5 1 1 2 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 3 3 1 4 4 at Predators Dec. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 1 0 1 3

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Vincent Trocheck is another of New York's most productive contributors through 25 games, with six goals and 17 assists.

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Senators Dec. 5 0 0 0 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 3 0 2 2 6 at Predators Dec. 2 1 2 3 4 vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 0 1 1 3

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Chris Kreider has scored 14 goals and added eight assists through 25 games for New York.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Senators Dec. 5 0 0 0 1 vs. Sharks Dec. 3 0 1 1 0 at Predators Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Fiala's 25 points are important for Los Angeles. He has put up six goals and 19 assists in 24 games.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 9 0 2 2 2 at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 2 2 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 4

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Adrian Kempe has collected 25 points this season, with nine goals and 16 assists.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 9 1 0 1 5 at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 0 2 2 1 vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 7

