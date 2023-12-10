Sunday's game features the Boston College Eagles (5-5) and the Siena Saints (3-3) matching up at Silvio O. Conte Forum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-61 win for heavily favored Boston College according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 10.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Saints earned a 65-62 win over Fordham.

Siena vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Siena vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 76, Siena 61

Other MAAC Predictions

Siena Schedule Analysis

The Saints beat the Fordham Rams in a 65-62 win on December 7. It was their best win of the season.

Siena has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (two).

Siena 2023-24 Best Wins

65-62 at home over Fordham (No. 236) on December 7

73-64 on the road over Binghamton (No. 327) on November 9

56-49 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 344) on November 12

Siena Leaders

Elisa Mevius: 15.2 PTS, 4.7 STL, 51.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

15.2 PTS, 4.7 STL, 51.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Anajah Brown: 10.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 BLK, 42.6 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 BLK, 42.6 FG% Ahniysha Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Valencia Fontenelle-Posson: 9.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Teresa Seppala: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Siena Performance Insights

The Saints have been outscored by 1.4 points per game (posting 65.8 points per game, 191st in college basketball, while conceding 67.2 per contest, 238th in college basketball) and have a -8 scoring differential.

