Siena vs. Boston College Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Sunday's game features the Boston College Eagles (5-5) and the Siena Saints (3-3) matching up at Silvio O. Conte Forum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-61 win for heavily favored Boston College according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 10.
In their most recent game on Thursday, the Saints earned a 65-62 win over Fordham.
Siena vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
Siena vs. Boston College Score Prediction
- Prediction: Boston College 76, Siena 61
Siena Schedule Analysis
- The Saints beat the Fordham Rams in a 65-62 win on December 7. It was their best win of the season.
- Siena has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (two).
Siena 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-62 at home over Fordham (No. 236) on December 7
- 73-64 on the road over Binghamton (No. 327) on November 9
- 56-49 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 344) on November 12
Siena Leaders
- Elisa Mevius: 15.2 PTS, 4.7 STL, 51.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Anajah Brown: 10.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 BLK, 42.6 FG%
- Ahniysha Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
- Valencia Fontenelle-Posson: 9.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Teresa Seppala: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
Siena Performance Insights
- The Saints have been outscored by 1.4 points per game (posting 65.8 points per game, 191st in college basketball, while conceding 67.2 per contest, 238th in college basketball) and have a -8 scoring differential.
