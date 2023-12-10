How to Watch the Siena vs. Boston College Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Boston College Eagles (5-5) go up against the Siena Saints (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Siena Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network X
Siena vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison
- The Saints average only 1.9 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (67.7).
- Siena has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 67.7 points.
- Boston College is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.8 points.
- The Eagles score 6.1 more points per game (73.3) than the Saints allow (67.2).
- When Boston College scores more than 67.2 points, it is 3-2.
- Siena has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.3 points.
- The Eagles are making 43.7% of their shots from the field, 6% higher than the Saints concede to opponents (37.7%).
- The Saints shoot 39.5% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Eagles concede.
Siena Leaders
- Elisa Mevius: 15.2 PTS, 4.7 STL, 51.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Anajah Brown: 10.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 BLK, 42.6 FG%
- Ahniysha Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
- Valencia Fontenelle-Posson: 9.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Teresa Seppala: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
Siena Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Merrimack
|L 67-64
|MVP Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Albany
|L 76-58
|SEFCU Arena
|12/7/2023
|Fordham
|W 65-62
|MVP Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/16/2023
|Canisius
|-
|MVP Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Knott Arena
