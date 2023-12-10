The Boston College Eagles (5-5) go up against the Siena Saints (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Siena Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Siena vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

  • The Saints average only 1.9 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (67.7).
  • Siena has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 67.7 points.
  • Boston College is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.8 points.
  • The Eagles score 6.1 more points per game (73.3) than the Saints allow (67.2).
  • When Boston College scores more than 67.2 points, it is 3-2.
  • Siena has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.3 points.
  • The Eagles are making 43.7% of their shots from the field, 6% higher than the Saints concede to opponents (37.7%).
  • The Saints shoot 39.5% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Eagles concede.

Siena Leaders

  • Elisa Mevius: 15.2 PTS, 4.7 STL, 51.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
  • Anajah Brown: 10.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 BLK, 42.6 FG%
  • Ahniysha Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
  • Valencia Fontenelle-Posson: 9.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
  • Teresa Seppala: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Siena Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Merrimack L 67-64 MVP Arena
12/2/2023 @ Albany L 76-58 SEFCU Arena
12/7/2023 Fordham W 65-62 MVP Arena
12/10/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/16/2023 Canisius - MVP Arena
12/18/2023 @ Mount St. Mary's - Knott Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.