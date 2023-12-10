The Boston College Eagles (5-5) go up against the Siena Saints (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Siena Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAAC Games

Siena vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

The Saints average only 1.9 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (67.7).

Siena has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 67.7 points.

Boston College is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.8 points.

The Eagles score 6.1 more points per game (73.3) than the Saints allow (67.2).

When Boston College scores more than 67.2 points, it is 3-2.

Siena has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.3 points.

The Eagles are making 43.7% of their shots from the field, 6% higher than the Saints concede to opponents (37.7%).

The Saints shoot 39.5% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Eagles concede.

Siena Leaders

Elisa Mevius: 15.2 PTS, 4.7 STL, 51.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

15.2 PTS, 4.7 STL, 51.5 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Anajah Brown: 10.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 BLK, 42.6 FG%

10.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2 BLK, 42.6 FG% Ahniysha Jackson: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Valencia Fontenelle-Posson: 9.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

9.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Teresa Seppala: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Siena Schedule