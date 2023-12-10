Sunday's contest between the Boston College Eagles (7-3) and the St. John's Red Storm (6-2) at Barclays Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-74, with Boston College coming out on top. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on December 10.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's vs. Boston College Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

St. John's vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 75, St. John's 74

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's vs. Boston College

Computer Predicted Spread: Boston College (-0.2)

Boston College (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.9

St. John's has a 4-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Boston College, who is 5-4-0 ATS. The Red Storm have hit the over in five games, while Eagles games have gone over six times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

St. John's Performance Insights

The Red Storm average 80.4 points per game (75th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per outing (135th in college basketball). They have a +90 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.3 points per game.

St. John's grabs 42.4 rebounds per game (23rd in college basketball) while conceding 32.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10 boards per game.

St. John's makes 9 three-pointers per game (60th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents (6.9). It is shooting 37.1% from deep (59th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 37.7%.

The Red Storm average 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (113th in college basketball), and give up 84.2 points per 100 possessions (61st in college basketball).

St. John's and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Red Storm commit 13 per game (265th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (125th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.