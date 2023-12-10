The St. John's Red Storm (6-2) hope to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (7-3) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on ESPN Networks.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. John's vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. John's Stats Insights

The Red Storm make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

St. John's is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Red Storm are the 19th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 177th.

The 80.4 points per game the Red Storm score are 10.3 more points than the Eagles give up (70.1).

When St. John's scores more than 70.1 points, it is 5-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, St. John's scored 2.0 more points per game (77.6) than it did when playing on the road (75.6).

The Red Storm surrendered 70.0 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (82.8).

In terms of three-pointers, St. John's performed better at home last year, draining 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's Upcoming Schedule