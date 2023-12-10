How to Watch St. John's vs. Boston College on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. John's Red Storm (6-2) hope to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (7-3) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on ESPN Networks.
St. John's vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
St. John's Stats Insights
- The Red Storm make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- St. John's is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Red Storm are the 19th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 177th.
- The 80.4 points per game the Red Storm score are 10.3 more points than the Eagles give up (70.1).
- When St. John's scores more than 70.1 points, it is 5-2.
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, St. John's scored 2.0 more points per game (77.6) than it did when playing on the road (75.6).
- The Red Storm surrendered 70.0 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (82.8).
- In terms of three-pointers, St. John's performed better at home last year, draining 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage away from home.
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Holy Cross
|W 91-45
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ West Virginia
|W 79-73
|WVU Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 85-50
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/10/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|Fordham
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/20/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
