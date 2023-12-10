St. John's vs. Boston College: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 10
The St. John's Red Storm (6-2) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when hosting the Boston College Eagles (7-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the St. John's vs. Boston College matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
St. John's vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks
St. John's vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|St. John's Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|St. John's (-5.5)
|150.5
|-250
|+195
|FanDuel
|St. John's (-5.5)
|150.5
|-245
|+198
St. John's vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- St. John's is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- Red Storm games have gone over the point total five out of eight times this season.
- Boston College has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- So far this season, six out of the Eagles' nine games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
St. John's Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- St. John's is 52nd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12500), much higher than its computer rankings (87th).
- The implied probability of St. John's winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.
