Sunday's contest features the Rhode Island Rams (6-4) and the St. John's Red Storm (4-6) matching up at Carnesecca Arena (on December 10) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 60-57 win for Rhode Island, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Red Storm are coming off of a 67-62 loss to Fairfield in their last outing on Thursday.

St. John's (NY) vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

St. John's (NY) vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Rhode Island 60, St. John's (NY) 57

Other Big East Predictions

St. John's (NY) Schedule Analysis

The Red Storm's signature win this season came in a 67-47 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers on November 19.

The Red Storm have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, St. John's (NY) is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

The Red Storm have two losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, St. John's (NY) is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

St. John's (NY) 2023-24 Best Wins

67-47 at home over Manhattan (No. 198) on November 19

71-49 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 303) on November 29

50-40 on the road over Marist (No. 329) on December 2

81-44 at home over LIU (No. 356) on November 6

St. John's (NY) Leaders

Unique Drake: 19.8 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (30-for-63)

19.8 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (30-for-63) Jillian Archer: 11.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 58.8 FG%

11.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 58.8 FG% Ber'Nyah Mayo: 10.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (4-for-32)

10.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (4-for-32) Skye Owen: 6.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

6.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Amber Brown: 2.9 PTS, 36.0 FG%

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

The Red Storm outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (scoring 60.8 points per game to rank 267th in college basketball while allowing 56.7 per contest to rank 69th in college basketball) and have a +41 scoring differential overall.

