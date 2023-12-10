St. John's (NY) vs. Rhode Island December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Rhode Island Rams (5-2) play the St. John's Red Storm (2-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.
St. John's (NY) vs. Rhode Island Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
St. John's (NY) Players to Watch
- Jillian Archer: 12.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Unique Drake: 19.1 PTS, 1.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ber'Nyah Mayo: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amber Brown: 3.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Skye Owen: 5.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Rhode Island Players to Watch
