The St. John's Red Storm (4-2) meet the Boston College Eagles (4-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 airing on ESPN Networks.

St. John's vs. Boston College Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

St. John's Players to Watch

Joel Soriano: 16.2 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.8 BLK

16.2 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.8 BLK Daniss Jenkins: 12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Ledlum: 9.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jordan Dingle: 11.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Zuby Ejiofor: 5.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

Boston College Players to Watch

St. John's vs. Boston College Stat Comparison

St. John's Rank St. John's AVG Boston College AVG Boston College Rank 97th 79.8 Points Scored 74.5 195th 194th 71.7 Points Allowed 70.5 171st 31st 38.7 Rebounds 33.3 184th 4th 14.8 Off. Rebounds 9.2 179th 74th 8.8 3pt Made 6.3 262nd 57th 16.3 Assists 12.7 221st 287th 13.7 Turnovers 10.7 96th

