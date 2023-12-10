St. John's vs. Boston College December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The St. John's Red Storm (4-2) meet the Boston College Eagles (4-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 airing on ESPN Networks.
St. John's vs. Boston College Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
St. John's Players to Watch
- Joel Soriano: 16.2 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Daniss Jenkins: 12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Ledlum: 9.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordan Dingle: 11.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Zuby Ejiofor: 5.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
Boston College Players to Watch
St. John's vs. Boston College Stat Comparison
|St. John's Rank
|St. John's AVG
|Boston College AVG
|Boston College Rank
|97th
|79.8
|Points Scored
|74.5
|195th
|194th
|71.7
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|171st
|31st
|38.7
|Rebounds
|33.3
|184th
|4th
|14.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|179th
|74th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|6.3
|262nd
|57th
|16.3
|Assists
|12.7
|221st
|287th
|13.7
|Turnovers
|10.7
|96th
