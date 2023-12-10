The St. John's Red Storm (6-2) are favored (-5.5) to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (7-3) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game airs on ESPN Networks. The matchup has a point total of 151.5.

St. John's vs. Boston College Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's -5.5 151.5

St. John's Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, St. John's and its opponents have gone over 151.5 combined points.

St. John's has an average point total of 149.5 in its contests this year, two fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Red Storm have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

St. John's has entered the game as favorites six times this season and won five of those games.

The Red Storm are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from St. John's, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

St. John's vs. Boston College Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's 5 62.5% 80.4 158.6 69.1 139.2 147.1 Boston College 4 44.4% 78.2 158.6 70.1 139.2 141.2

Additional St. John's Insights & Trends

The 80.4 points per game the Red Storm record are 10.3 more points than the Eagles give up (70.1).

St. John's is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when scoring more than 70.1 points.

St. John's vs. Boston College Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's 4-4-0 3-2 5-3-0 Boston College 5-4-0 0-1 6-3-0

St. John's vs. Boston College Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's Boston College 11-5 Home Record 9-7 3-8 Away Record 4-7 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

