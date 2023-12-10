Stefon Diggs has a difficult matchup when his Buffalo Bills meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Chiefs allow 183 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the league.

Diggs has a team-best 969 receiving yards on 83 grabs (121 targets), with eight TDs, averaging 80.8 yards per game.

Diggs vs. the Chiefs

Diggs vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 3 GP / 74.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 74.7 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Kansas City in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have conceded a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Kansas City on the season.

The 183 passing yards per game yielded by the Chiefs defense makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Chiefs have scored 16 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the league in that category.

Stefon Diggs Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 74.5 (-115)

Diggs Receiving Insights

Diggs, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of 12 games this year.

Diggs has been targeted on 121 of his team's 433 passing attempts this season (27.9% target share).

He has been targeted 121 times, averaging 8.0 yards per target (47th in NFL).

In six of 12 games this season, Diggs has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has eight total touchdowns this season (21.1% of his team's 38 offensive TDs).

Diggs has been targeted 14 times in the red zone (26.4% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts).

Diggs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Eagles 11/26/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 6 REC / 74 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 11/13/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 6 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 9 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

