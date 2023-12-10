In the Week 14 tilt between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Stefon Diggs get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Stefon Diggs score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Diggs has 83 catches (on 121 targets) for a team-high 969 yards (80.8 per game) and eight TDs.

In six of 12 games this season, Diggs has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 13 10 102 1 Week 2 Raiders 7 7 66 0 Week 3 @Commanders 12 8 111 0 Week 4 Dolphins 7 6 120 3 Week 5 Jaguars 11 8 121 1 Week 6 Giants 16 10 100 0 Week 7 @Patriots 12 6 58 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 12 9 70 0 Week 9 @Bengals 7 6 86 1 Week 10 Broncos 5 3 34 0 Week 11 Jets 8 4 27 0 Week 12 @Eagles 11 6 74 1

