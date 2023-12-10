Stefon Diggs versus the Kansas City Chiefs pass defense and L'Jarius Sneed is a matchup to watch in Week 14, when the Bills meet the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you below.

Bills vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS

Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chiefs 144.9 12.1 7 33 11.26

Stefon Diggs vs. L'Jarius Sneed Insights

Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense

Stefon Diggs has totaled 83 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 969 (80.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 121 times and has eight touchdowns.

Through the air, Buffalo's passing attack has been clicking this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 3,131 total passing yards. When it comes to passing TDs, the team ranks third with 24 passing touchdowns.

The Bills rank fifth in the NFL in scoring with 27.3 points per contest and rank fourth in total yards with 383.3 per game.

Buffalo is passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 36.1 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Bills have been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 53 times, which ranks them ninth in the NFL.

L'Jarius Sneed & the Chiefs' Defense

L'Jarius Sneed leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 56 tackles, three TFL, and eight passes defended.

Looking at passing yards allowed, Kansas City has given up the sixth-fewest in the NFL, 2,196 (183 per game).

The Chiefs are conceding the third-fewest points in the NFL, 17.3 per game.

Kansas City has given up over 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

15 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Chiefs this season.

Stefon Diggs vs. L'Jarius Sneed Advanced Stats

Stefon Diggs L'Jarius Sneed Rec. Targets 121 72 Def. Targets Receptions 83 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.7 37 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 969 56 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 80.8 4.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 319 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 2 Interceptions

