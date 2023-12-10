Stefon Diggs vs. L'Jarius Sneed: Week 14 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stefon Diggs versus the Kansas City Chiefs pass defense and L'Jarius Sneed is a matchup to watch in Week 14, when the Bills meet the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you below.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Bills vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Stefon Diggs Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chiefs
|144.9
|12.1
|7
|33
|11.26
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Stefon Diggs vs. L'Jarius Sneed Insights
Stefon Diggs & the Bills' Offense
- Stefon Diggs has totaled 83 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 969 (80.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 121 times and has eight touchdowns.
- Through the air, Buffalo's passing attack has been clicking this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 3,131 total passing yards. When it comes to passing TDs, the team ranks third with 24 passing touchdowns.
- The Bills rank fifth in the NFL in scoring with 27.3 points per contest and rank fourth in total yards with 383.3 per game.
- Buffalo is passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 36.1 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Bills have been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 53 times, which ranks them ninth in the NFL.
L'Jarius Sneed & the Chiefs' Defense
- L'Jarius Sneed leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 56 tackles, three TFL, and eight passes defended.
- Looking at passing yards allowed, Kansas City has given up the sixth-fewest in the NFL, 2,196 (183 per game).
- The Chiefs are conceding the third-fewest points in the NFL, 17.3 per game.
- Kansas City has given up over 100 receiving yards to two players this season.
- 15 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Chiefs this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stefon Diggs vs. L'Jarius Sneed Advanced Stats
|Stefon Diggs
|L'Jarius Sneed
|Rec. Targets
|121
|72
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|83
|8
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.7
|37
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|969
|56
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|80.8
|4.7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|319
|3
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|14
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|8
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.