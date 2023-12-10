Best bets are available as the New York Jets (4-8) head into a matchup against the Houston Texans (7-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium on a five-game losing streak.

When is Texans vs. Jets?

  • Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Texans winning by a considerably larger margin (9.4 points). Take the Texans.
  • Looking at this game's moneyline, the Texans' implied win probability is 64.3%.
  • The Texans have won three of the four games they were favored on the moneyline this season (75%).
  • Houston has played as a moneyline favorite of -180 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
  • This season, the Jets have won three out of the 11 games, or 27.3%, in which they've been the underdog.
  • New York is 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Houston (-3.5)
  • The Texans have compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Houston has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
  • The Jets have put together a 4-7-1 record against the spread this year.
  • New York has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (32.5)
  • These two teams average 37.7 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 5.2 more than the over/under of 32.5.
  • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 41.7 points per game, 9.2 more than the over/under for this game.
  • The Texans have hit the over in four of their 12 games with a set total (33.3%).
  • Out of the Jets' 12 games with a set total, four have hit the over (33.3%).

Nico Collins Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
11 90.1 6

Zach Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
10 194.4 6 19.9 0

