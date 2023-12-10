Best Bets, Odds for the Texans vs. Jets Game – Week 14
Best bets are available as the New York Jets (4-8) head into a matchup against the Houston Texans (7-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium on a five-game losing streak.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texans vs. Jets? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Texans vs. Jets?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Texans winning by a considerably larger margin (9.4 points). Take the Texans.
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Texans' implied win probability is 64.3%.
- The Texans have won three of the four games they were favored on the moneyline this season (75%).
- Houston has played as a moneyline favorite of -180 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
- This season, the Jets have won three out of the 11 games, or 27.3%, in which they've been the underdog.
- New York is 1-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.
Who will win? The Texans or Jets? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Houston (-3.5)
- The Texans have compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Houston has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- The Jets have put together a 4-7-1 record against the spread this year.
- New York has an ATS record of 2-3 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
Parlay your bets together on the Texans vs. Jets matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (32.5)
- These two teams average 37.7 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 5.2 more than the over/under of 32.5.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 41.7 points per game, 9.2 more than the over/under for this game.
- The Texans have hit the over in four of their 12 games with a set total (33.3%).
- Out of the Jets' 12 games with a set total, four have hit the over (33.3%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Nico Collins Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|90.1
|6
Zach Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|10
|194.4
|6
|19.9
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.