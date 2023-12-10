In the Week 14 tilt between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Trent Sherfield find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Trent Sherfield score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Sherfield has reeled in seven balls (on 13 targets) for 53 yards (6.6 per game) this season.

Having played six games this year, Sherfield has not had a TD reception.

Trent Sherfield Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 18 0 Week 4 Dolphins 3 2 18 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1 1 3 0 Week 7 @Patriots 1 1 5 0 Week 9 @Bengals 2 1 9 0 Week 12 @Eagles 3 0 0 0

