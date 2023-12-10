Tyler Conklin was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets' Week 14 contest against the Houston Texans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Conklin's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 14, Conklin has 42 receptions for 449 yards -- 10.7 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 59 occasions.

Tyler Conklin Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Jets this week: Jason Brownlee (DNP/ankle): 2 Rec; 20 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Jets vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Conklin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 59 42 449 194 0 10.7

Conklin Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 6 5 50 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 26 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 4 58 0 Week 5 @Broncos 5 4 67 0 Week 6 Eagles 4 3 24 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 6 6 66 0 Week 10 @Raiders 7 7 70 0 Week 11 @Bills 3 2 18 0 Week 12 Dolphins 5 4 33 0 Week 13 Falcons 9 3 35 0

