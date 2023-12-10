Will Tyler Conklin Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyler Conklin was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets' Week 14 contest against the Houston Texans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Conklin's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 14, Conklin has 42 receptions for 449 yards -- 10.7 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 59 occasions.
Tyler Conklin Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Jets this week:
- Jason Brownlee (DNP/ankle): 2 Rec; 20 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 14 Injury Reports
Jets vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Conklin 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|59
|42
|449
|194
|0
|10.7
Conklin Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|6
|5
|50
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|5
|3
|26
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|6
|4
|58
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|5
|4
|67
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|4
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|6
|6
|66
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|7
|7
|70
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|3
|2
|18
|0
|Week 12
|Dolphins
|5
|4
|33
|0
|Week 13
|Falcons
|9
|3
|35
|0
