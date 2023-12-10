Tyler Conklin will be up against the seventh-worst passing defense in the league when his New York Jets play the Houston Texans in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Conklin has caught 42 passes on 59 targets for 449 yards. He averages 37.4 yards per game.

Conklin vs. the Texans

Conklin vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Houston has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Texans have surrendered a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Houston on the season.

The 245.2 passing yards per game yielded by the Texans defense makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Texans have the No. 2 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 12 this season (one per game).

Tyler Conklin Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-111)

Conklin Receiving Insights

Conklin, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 12 games this year.

Conklin has received 14.3% of his team's 414 passing attempts this season (59 targets).

He has been targeted 59 times, averaging 7.6 yards per target (60th in NFL).

Conklin, in 12 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

With five red zone targets, Conklin has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

Conklin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/24/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 7 REC / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/6/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 6 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

