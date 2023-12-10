Will Tyler Conklin find his way into the end zone when the New York Jets and the Houston Texans come together in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Tyler Conklin score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Conklin's 42 grabs (59 targets) have netted him 449 yards (37.4 per game).

Having played 12 games this year, Conklin has not had a TD reception.

Tyler Conklin Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 6 5 50 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 26 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 4 58 0 Week 5 @Broncos 5 4 67 0 Week 6 Eagles 4 3 24 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 6 6 66 0 Week 10 @Raiders 7 7 70 0 Week 11 @Bills 3 2 18 0 Week 12 Dolphins 5 4 33 0 Week 13 Falcons 9 3 35 0

