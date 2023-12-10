On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers clash with the Los Angeles Kings. Is Tyler Pitlick going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pitlick stats and insights

  • In one of 17 games this season, Pitlick scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
  • Pitlick has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 54 total goals (2.2 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 17.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pitlick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:39 Away L 6-2
12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:03 Home W 6-5
12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:02 Away W 4-3
11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:42 Home W 3-2
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:54 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 11:54 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:01 Away W 3-1
11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 6:58 Away W 1-0
11/20/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:49 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.