Will Vincent Trocheck Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 10?
Should you wager on Vincent Trocheck to light the lamp when the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings go head to head on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Vincent Trocheck score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Trocheck stats and insights
- Trocheck has scored in five of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
- Trocheck has picked up four goals and four assists on the power play.
- He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 54 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Trocheck recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:58
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|23:43
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|3
|1
|2
|19:15
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|19:41
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|2
|0
|2
|18:21
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Away
|W 1-0
|11/20/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:22
|Away
|L 6-3
Rangers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
