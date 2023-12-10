Vincent Trocheck will be among those in action Sunday when his New York Rangers face the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden. Looking to bet on Trocheck's props versus the Kings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

Trocheck's plus-minus this season, in 20:13 per game on the ice, is -1.

Trocheck has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

Trocheck has a point in 14 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points six times.

In 11 of 25 games this year, Trocheck has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Trocheck's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

Trocheck has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 54 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the least in the league.

The team's goal differential (+37) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 25 Games 2 23 Points 4 6 Goals 3 17 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.