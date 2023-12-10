Sunday's game between the Wagner Seahawks (4-4) and Boston University Terriers (3-6) squaring off at Spiro Sports Center has a projected final score of 65-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wagner, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on December 10.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wagner vs. Boston University Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Staten Island, New York

Staten Island, New York Venue: Spiro Sports Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wagner vs. Boston University Score Prediction

Prediction: Wagner 65, Boston University 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Wagner vs. Boston University

Computer Predicted Spread: Wagner (-2.4)

Wagner (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 128.4

Wagner is 2-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Boston University's 2-5-0 ATS record. A total of two out of the Seahawks' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Terriers' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wagner Performance Insights

The Seahawks average 61.1 points per game (355th in college basketball) while giving up 64.0 per contest (42nd in college basketball). They have a -23 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

Wagner is 256th in college basketball at 31.5 rebounds per game. That's 5.4 fewer than the 36.9 its opponents average.

Wagner hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball) at a 30.2% rate (286th in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 per game its opponents make at a 30.1% rate.

The Seahawks rank 347th in college basketball by averaging 82.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 98th in college basketball, allowing 86.2 points per 100 possessions.

Wagner has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 8.5 per game (ninth in college basketball play) while forcing 12.4 (162nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.