How to Watch Wagner vs. Boston University on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Wagner Seahawks (4-4) battle the Boston University Terriers (3-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on NEC Front Row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wagner vs. Boston University Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York
- TV: NEC Front Row
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wagner Stats Insights
- The Seahawks are shooting 35.7% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 42.6% the Terriers allow to opponents.
- The Terriers are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Seahawks sit at 206th.
- The 61.1 points per game the Seahawks put up are 6.2 fewer points than the Terriers allow (67.3).
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wagner Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wagner posted 63.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 62.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.5 points per contest.
- The Seahawks allowed 55.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (66.5).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Wagner performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 31.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wagner Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Providence
|L 86-52
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|W 60-59
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Coppin State
|W 62-59
|Physical Education Complex
|12/10/2023
|Boston University
|-
|Spiro Sports Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Fairfield
|-
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
|12/22/2023
|Gwynedd Mercy
|-
|Spiro Sports Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.