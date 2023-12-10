The Wagner Seahawks (4-4) battle the Boston University Terriers (3-6) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on NEC Front Row.

Wagner vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York TV: NEC Front Row

Wagner Stats Insights

The Seahawks are shooting 35.7% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 42.6% the Terriers allow to opponents.

The Terriers are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Seahawks sit at 206th.

The 61.1 points per game the Seahawks put up are 6.2 fewer points than the Terriers allow (67.3).

Wagner Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wagner posted 63.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 62.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.5 points per contest.

The Seahawks allowed 55.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (66.5).

In terms of three-point shooting, Wagner performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 31.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage away from home.

