Sunday's contest that pits the Columbia Lions (6-4) versus the Wagner Seahawks (3-5) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-49 in favor of Columbia, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Seahawks claimed a 69-67 win over Saint Peter's.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wagner vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wagner vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 82, Wagner 49

Other NEC Predictions

Wagner Schedule Analysis

The Seahawks notched their best win of the season on November 30, when they beat the Navy Midshipmen, who rank No. 343 in our computer rankings, 69-67.

Wagner has four losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wagner 2023-24 Best Wins

69-67 at home over Navy (No. 343) on November 30

69-67 on the road over Saint Peter's (No. 345) on December 6

Wagner Leaders

Semie Brar: 11.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.6 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

11.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.6 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47) Kiera Edmonds: 9.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 47.5 FG%

9.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 47.5 FG% Taleah Washington: 9.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 29.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

9.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 29.0 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Rakisha Ballinger: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 30.6 FG%

7.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 30.6 FG% Paige Lyons: 8.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 35.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Wagner Performance Insights

The Seahawks have been outscored by 1.3 points per game (posting 60.5 points per game, 272nd in college basketball, while giving up 61.8 per contest, 132nd in college basketball) and have a -10 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.