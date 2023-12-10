Wagner vs. Boston University December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Wagner Seahawks (2-3) meet the Boston University Terriers (2-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 airing on NEC Front Row.
Wagner vs. Boston University Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Wagner Players to Watch
- Melvin Council Jr.: 13.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyje Kelton: 9.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Javier Esquerra Trelles: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Rob Taylor II: 5.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tahron Allen: 4.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Boston University Players to Watch
Wagner vs. Boston University Stat Comparison
|Wagner Rank
|Wagner AVG
|Boston University AVG
|Boston University Rank
|346th
|63.0
|Points Scored
|64.3
|337th
|28th
|61.6
|Points Allowed
|66.2
|93rd
|241st
|31.8
|Rebounds
|31.2
|264th
|93rd
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|318th
|169th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|8.8
|75th
|260th
|11.8
|Assists
|12.8
|207th
|8th
|8.2
|Turnovers
|10.7
|96th
