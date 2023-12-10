The Wagner Seahawks (2-3) meet the Boston University Terriers (2-4) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 airing on NEC Front Row.

Wagner vs. Boston University Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Wagner Players to Watch

Melvin Council Jr.: 13.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyje Kelton: 9.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK Javier Esquerra Trelles: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Rob Taylor II: 5.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Tahron Allen: 4.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Boston University Players to Watch

Wagner vs. Boston University Stat Comparison

Wagner Rank Wagner AVG Boston University AVG Boston University Rank 346th 63.0 Points Scored 64.3 337th 28th 61.6 Points Allowed 66.2 93rd 241st 31.8 Rebounds 31.2 264th 93rd 10.4 Off. Rebounds 6.7 318th 169th 7.6 3pt Made 8.8 75th 260th 11.8 Assists 12.8 207th 8th 8.2 Turnovers 10.7 96th

