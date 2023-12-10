Wagner vs. Boston University: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 10
The Wagner Seahawks (4-4) take on the Boston University Terriers (3-6) as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row. The over/under is 126.5 for the matchup.
Wagner vs. Boston University Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
- Where: Staten Island, New York
- Venue: Spiro Sports Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Wagner
|-3.5
|126.5
Wagner Betting Records & Stats
- Wagner and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 126.5 points twice this season (in five games).
- Wagner has an average total of 125.1 in its outings this year, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Seahawks are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Wagner won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.
- The Seahawks have played as a favorite of -185 or more once this season and won that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Wagner has a 64.9% chance to win.
Wagner vs. Boston University Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 126.5
|% of Games Over 126.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wagner
|2
|40%
|61.1
|127
|64.0
|131.3
|127.9
|Boston University
|3
|42.9%
|65.9
|127
|67.3
|131.3
|138.4
Additional Wagner Insights & Trends
- The Seahawks record 61.1 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 67.3 the Terriers allow.
Wagner vs. Boston University Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wagner
|2-3-0
|0-1
|2-3-0
|Boston University
|2-5-0
|2-4
|3-4-0
Wagner vs. Boston University Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wagner
|Boston University
|8-4
|Home Record
|9-4
|6-9
|Away Record
|6-11
|4-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-5-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-8-0
|63.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.2
|62.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.7
|0-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-4-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-6-0
