The Wagner Seahawks (4-4) take on the Boston University Terriers (3-6) as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row. The over/under is 126.5 for the matchup.

Wagner vs. Boston University Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Staten Island, New York

Staten Island, New York Venue: Spiro Sports Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wagner -3.5 126.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wagner Betting Records & Stats

Wagner and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 126.5 points twice this season (in five games).

Wagner has an average total of 125.1 in its outings this year, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Seahawks are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Wagner won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Seahawks have played as a favorite of -185 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Wagner has a 64.9% chance to win.

Wagner vs. Boston University Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wagner 2 40% 61.1 127 64.0 131.3 127.9 Boston University 3 42.9% 65.9 127 67.3 131.3 138.4

Additional Wagner Insights & Trends

The Seahawks record 61.1 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 67.3 the Terriers allow.

Wagner vs. Boston University Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wagner 2-3-0 0-1 2-3-0 Boston University 2-5-0 2-4 3-4-0

Wagner vs. Boston University Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wagner Boston University 8-4 Home Record 9-4 6-9 Away Record 6-11 4-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 63.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 0-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

